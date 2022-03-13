Guests Claim Sad, Disruptive Crowds Are Ruining Disney, “People Don’t Enjoy Rides Anymore”

While a trip to the Disney Parks and Resorts may seem like a dream come true e where nothing can go wrong, sometimes things do. That magical pixie dust can run out sometimes leaving Guests with a less-than-perfect experience while at the Parks. Recently, one Disney fan brought up how some Guests can be annoying and ruin the ride experience which sparked a debate online.

The ultra-themed and high-tech rides and attractions at the Disney Parks and Resorts can be truly amazing experiences, transporting Guests into different worlds and stories. However, this immersion can be shattered quickly if Guests choose to act in disruptive or unruly ways, as discussed in the post.

The post was made on Reddit, a popular social media discussion site with one user asking why are people “Talking over rides?!”. The post garnered a lot of reactions from fellow Disney Guests and fans with many chiming in with their take on the problem.

One user said that the stretching room in the Haunted Mansion was unbearable, with everyone talking over themselves and that no one “was enjoying the ride”. Another brought up a good point about how these actions are also rude, as it may be disrupting Guests’ first and possibly the only experience of that specific ride or attraction.

Another user said that there are specific rides where this problem occurs the most, with that being the Haunted Mansion and the Jungle Cruise. Both rides rely on very specific timing, sound effects, and noises, and talking during these moments can really hurt the overall experience.

One user brought up their experience on “it’s a small world”, with the family behind them using a tablet at full volume blaring during the entire ride. Another user actually blamed this issue partly on Disney’s new Genie+ and Lightning Lane systems, talking about how everyone is on their phones all day due to constant notifications and openings on the app.

Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane were released last year to much criticism and frustration, leaving many Guests feeling confused by the service. In theory, this paid service should enhance Guests’ experience at the Parks, but in practice, it seemed to just be an expensive itinerary planner. These paid services allow Guests to skip lines for a price, meaning Disney now has a financial incentive to have long lines. At Disney World, for $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

One user even discussed their time on Pirates of the Caribbean and one Guest talked on the phone the entire time. Fortunately, there were some who said that they had not experienced anything like this, as this issue does not occur 100% of the time. Sometimes you get stuck next to Guests who hold the Disney Parks in high regard, not trying to hurt the experience in any way possible.

We, along with the Disney Parks themselves urge Guests to remain respectful as to protect not only their own experience but other Guests’ as well.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.

Have you experienced people talking and being disruptive while on a ride? Let us know in the comments below.

