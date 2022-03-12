Disney Unveils Height Requirements For ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Coaster

Walt Disney World Resort fans are anxiously awaiting the opening of the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster coming soon to EPCOT.

The state-of-the-art roller coaster that rotates 360 degrees and has the first-ever reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history is rumored to be opening on Memorial Day weekend. Disney executive Geoff Morrell may have accidentally leaked the date just a couple of weeks ago when he tweeted out that the coaster would be opening during the weekend. He swiftly deleted the Tweet and changed it to “opening soon.”

Now, we’ve got new information to pass along about the coaster.

Twitter user @DrewDisneyDude recently shared the height requirements for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT will be 42 inches.

Disney has just revealed the height requirement for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT will be 42 inches! For comparison: • Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and Slinky Dog Dash are 38 inches • Big Thunder Mountain is 40 inches • Expedition Everest is 44 inches

Disney has just revealed the height requirement for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT will be 42 inches! For comparison:

• Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and Slinky Dog Dash are 38 inches

• Big Thunder Mountain is 40 inches

• Expedition Everest is 44 inches pic.twitter.com/LRB81DFrfi — Drew (@DrewDisneyDude) March 12, 2022

As mentioned in the Tweet, the height requirements for similar coasters like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad (40 inches), Expedition Everest (44 inches), and Slinky Dog Dash (38 inches) are all in about the same range.

Walt Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley recently shared the first close-up photos of details inside the line queue of the attraction and said this on Instagram:

Recently we revealed our first-look at the bold and colorful design for our load station at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – coming to EPCOT this summer. One of the ways that we help tell the story is by infusing details into all the various functional items that make up an attraction and this one is no different. And I’m excited to show some close up photos of these details. Angular designs, striking use of colors, and materials all help tell the story of a Nova Corps facility. The railings, station gates and floor markings (yes, the floor is pretty cool too 😊) are all used to convey the experience in ways that might not be as obvious or apparent, but every detail is a choice that supports our story. And much of Nova Corps designs are inspired by their star symbol and that symbol makes several appearances in the space in striking illuminated graphics. Seen in these new close-up images of our station gates have a weight and scale to them to help convey the industrial nature of the area. Handrails made from stainless steel give a sturdy and durable feel and show the precision craftsmanship of the Nova Corps. An attraction of this scale includes many thousands of design details that work together to create mood, place and action – and these are just a few of the many you’ll see here. Thank you to everyone working hard to put our finishing touches on this experience – inside and out.

Disney’s official description of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind reads:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a family-friendly adventure, featuring a totally new type of roller coaster experience we’re developing just for this attraction – it’s a storycoaster that rotates 360 degrees so you’re always focused on all the action as you help the Guardians save the galaxy. Not only that, but Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will also feature the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world. It’s a massive experience that will match the scale and adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy films. As part of the ongoing transformation of EPCOT, we’re infusing this park we love and cherish with more ways to dream, to be inspired and to connect with our world – or other galaxies, in this case. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is going to be a big step in that direction, and we can’t wait for you to experience it.

Over at Disney California Adventure in the Avengers Campus, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout is one of the most popular attractions for Disneyland Resort Guests to visit and while this coaster will be much different from the attraction in California, it is still expected to be enormously popular.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), and Dave Bautista (Drax).

The popular Marvel Cinematic Universe series has a planned third film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 expected to be released in 2023 and two spinoffs coming to Disney + in 2022 in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and I Am Groot, which is a series based on the beloved character Baby Groot and his origins.

Are you excited to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind? Let us know in the comments.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!