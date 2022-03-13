Disney’s Elite 100-Room Hotel Seemingly Struggles To Fill Spots After Opening

Being able to explore a new offering at Walt Disney World is always a massive treat for Guests. Disney World is already so huge that being able to see Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios often feels like plenty. Then, you find out there are over 25 themed hotels that are all amazing to explore, two water parks, and a shopping and eatery district with Disney Springs, and your one-week vacation is no longer long enough.

Walt Disney has always discussed innovating and keeping Disneyland feeling new. He is infamous for noting that Disneyland will never be complete, and even though Walt may no longer be with us, his sentiment that things keep changing and evolving has become one of the cornerstones of the Disney Parks around the world. Right now, many Disney World Guests are awaiting the opening date reveal for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, as well as TRON Lightcycle/Run. But, the newest addition to Disney has been the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which launched for the first time this month.

For Star Wars fans, one of the most exciting new additions to Walt Disney World Resort has been Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. After recreating iconic aspects like the Millennium Falcon and X-Wing, and bringing characters like Rey, Kylo Ren, Vi Moradi, Chewbacca, Storm Troopers, and more to life, Star Wars fans were affirmed that Disney knew how to bring the immensely popular George Lucas-built franchise to life.

Guests are able to board the Starcruiser and blast off in the Halcyon, to experience what Disney has promised to be one of their most immersive experiences yet. Although the experience does look amazing, it comes at a cost. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has been described as a unique, immersive experience that Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek has promised will leave Guests “blown away.”

The price to fly is nearly $6000 per room, which is a cost that sadly has priced out many Star Wars fans, as the excursion is solely a 2-night adventure. This does, however, include food costs, room and board, entertainment, and visit to Batuu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and more. Guests will embark on a journey that goes “horribly, horribly wrong.”

The Starcruiser has been hitting a rocky road with some fans, however, for a few reasons. When Disney released more promotional material, including new video footage of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, it quickly garnered negative press. The material was then deleted by Disney, but not in time to stop some Guests from canceling their reservations. It seems that some Guests were ok with losing their deposit instead of paying full price for the experience that some deemed to appear as lackluster.

More material was recently released with a much more engaging edit. Aside from that, the ship will seemingly not incorporate the original trilogy, which many die-hard fans would have loved to see.

Now that the hotel has had multiple Guests, it seems that the reviews are not as negative as some may have assumed, based on the previous jolt in cancelations for the Starcruiser. Many who love Star Wars may recognize that although the experience is not perfect, it is truly one of a kind, and for some, very much worth the cost.

The experience has often been compared to a cruise-like vacation since you pre-pay for your meals, and with a vacation this big and pricey, typically, Guests will plan months in advance. That being said, the summer months, Halloween months, and Christmas months of the year which tends to be peak season are still very available. The ship only has 100 rooms so many would think that they would sell fast, but it seems that Guests may still be undecided.

Below we can see that from July to December, only 16 days are currently unavailable. This availability is quite different in comparison to the other Walt Disney World Resorts which are booking up fast already, with a much larger starting availability.

If you want an even deeper look into the ship, you can check out what Good Morning America had to say, here. You can see a first look of an R2 Astromech droid unit — similar to the legendary R2-D2 — in the Atrium of the Corellian starliner, and more!

More on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

The official description of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser can be seen below: