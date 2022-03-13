Disney Attraction Catches Fire After Possible Firework Incident In Park

It seems as though even “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is not immune to a few glitches.

As reported by Guests, a fire broke out in the Magic Kingdom this evening, with flames being spotted on top of an attraction.

See a video of the current situation from CD Howard (@CDHowardRx) below:

#fireworks caught Under the Sea Journey of the Little Mermaid on fire tonight. #WDW #DisneFireworks #Disney

At this time, we cannot confirm what started the fire but it may have had something to do with the nightly firework show, “Disney Enchantment”, which the Magic Kingdom offers. More on that show here.

We will continue to monitor the situation and update our story as more information comes out.

As you can see, the fire was on top of the show building that houses Under the Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid at the Magic Kingdom. This ride was added as a part of the huge Fantasyland expansion Disney constructed a few years back. More on the ride below:

A Song-Filled Shell-abration

Revisit the classic “tail” of how one lucky little mermaid found true love… and legs. Your underwater adventure takes you below the waves on a tour of Ariel’s gadget-filled grotto. Immersive special effects and hand-drawn animation sequences recreate each unforgettable scene. Watch Sebastian the crab conduct every singing, dancing fish in the sea. Skulk past a sinister eel-infested lair, and then cheer as Prince Eric kisses the girl. Spot Ariel’s friends Flounder and Scuttle, her father King Triton—and Ursula the sea witch, who looms 7.5 feet tall and 12 feet wide! Emerge from the ocean’s depths in time to celebrate Ariel’s happily ever after in a spectacular fairytale finale.

