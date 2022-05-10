Guest Calls Disney’s New Ride Queue a “Complete Fail”, Tape Used to Control Guests

There aren’t many things more exciting to talk about than the brand-new roller coaster that is opening in Walt Disney World this month. Located in EPCOT, the Orlando theme Park will be the home to the company’s newest Marvel-centric attraction known as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

The ride promises a thrilling and energetic experience, complete with multiple song choices and great re-rideability. Fans lucky enough to have gotten a special preview of the attraction have called it a mix between Space Mountain and Hollywood Studios’ Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

However, some fans have noticed a certain aspect of the attraction is lacking, specifically the queue. While the entire queue has not been officially revealed by Disney, fans have shared photos and videos of it online and have been shocked to see it is actually quite short once inside.

This is in stark contrast with another one of Disney’s newer attractions with Flight of Passage in Disney’s Animal Kingdom having an immense indoor queue along with an extensive outdoor section. This is not the case for the new EPCOT roller coaster however as Guests are claiming the inside only lasts about 30 minutes leaving Guests waiting outside as shown in the tweet below from ThrillGeek (@thrillgeek):

The queue starts outside on the side of the attraction building. Allegedly the indoor Standby queue only holds about 30 minutes of queue! #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy #Epcot #CosmicRewind #DisneyWorld

As you can see, the shorter indoor queue leaves a large group of Guests outside, congestion the section of the Park considerably. More fans chimed in online after noticing the queue was marked off with tape as seen in the tweet below from Andy (@hatetofly):

This thing has been under construction for half a damn decade and y’all using tape on the ground?

These tweets caused some users to worry the ride will never be free from Disney’s virtual queue as seen below from AMagicProduction (@AMagicProductio):

Oh man, if that’s truly the case… this thing is never going to come off of virtual queueing

Michael (@Ducktails16) responded, saying:

This will be great for those 90+ degree summer days. Complete fail!

The line could also be seen in a post on Reddit shared by u/sneakerfreaker5 below:

Here is the line for cosmic rewind.

Using tape on the ground to mark queues is a common technique used by Disney for its more popular rides, but this will certainly disappoint certain Guests looking for a completely-immersive queue. The hot Florida sun will surely cause some Guests concern as well, with most of the line being outside. It should be noted that this attraction will use a virtual queue when it opens, so it will likely not need to use the overflow space too often as the crowds will be controlled.

