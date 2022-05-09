High School Senior Trip to Disney World Under Investigation, Admin Suspended

A recent trip to Walt Disney World Resort is under investigation.

Wall High School– a school located in Wall Township, New Jersey– recently took a senior trip to Disney World for students to enjoy the Disney Parks, including places like Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but reports indicate that administration has been suspended and an investigation is underway following the trip.

According to reports from the Asbury Park Press, an investigation into alleged improper behavior is being conducted.

The school sent out an email to parents to inform them that Wall High School Principal Rosaleen Sirchio and Wall Intermediate School Principal Erin Embon had been placed on administrative leave.

“This email serves as an update regarding Wall High School administration. “Please be advised that Mr. Kevin Davis will serve as the Acting Principal of Wall High School while Mrs. Sirchio is on leave. Should you have any questions relating to your child and this transition, please contact your child’s guidance counselor.”

These actions come just months after a football hazing scandal rocked the school district, forcing coaching dismissals, student suspensions, and criminal investigations. According to the Asbury Park Press, six of the players involved pleaded guilty to juvenile charges of hazing and harassment. The plea allows them to avoid jail and face probation and community service while a seventh player also facing sexual assault charges in a separate incident was not offered a plea deal.

At this point, the details of the investigation have not been publicly addressed.

Inside the Magic will continue to provide you with updates on this investigation.

