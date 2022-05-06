Massive Summer Crowds Cause Changes to Disney Parks Hours

If you’re planning a trip to Walt Disney World Resort this summer, you should expect things to look very similar to what they’ve looked like in previous summers in pre-pandemic times.

Disney Park Reservations have been filling up for several weeks and they are only expected to continue to reach capacity as crowds file into Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

In preparation for massive summer crowds, Disney World has yet again changed its hours.

Magic Kingdom

Every day from May 22 through May 28 with the exception of May 24, Magic Kingdom will now open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 11:00 p.m. Extended Evening Hours on May 25 will be from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. for select Disney Resort Guests.

EPCOT

EPCOT will now open at 8:30 a.m. May 22 through May 29. The Disney Park had been opening at 9:00 a.m. EPCOT will also be from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on July 5 through July 16. Extended Evening Hours will remain at 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on their regularly scheduled dates for select Disney Resort Guests.

EPCOT is set to open the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind on May 27.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will now open 30 minutes earlier at 7:30 a.m. It will close at 8:00 p.m. from May 22 through May 29.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will also open 30 minutes, at 8:30 a.m. and close at 9:00 p.m.

Disney has not announced any more changes to its hours for the remainder of the summer as of yet, but if crowds continue to file into the Parks at the same level as we’ve seen over the past couple of months, the expectation should be for hours to continue to be extended, which means more time for Disney Guests to enjoy the magic!

