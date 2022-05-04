Guests Can Spend More Time in Disney World This Month!

If you are planning on heading to Walt Disney World in the upcoming weeks, you may have the chance to enjoy some extended hours!

There is nothing better than visiting Walt Disney World Resort, thinking that Magic Kingdom closes at 10:00 p.m., and then finding out you still have another hour to enjoy the attractions and offerings! When Disney extends their operational hours, this means that Guests are able to ride more attractions such as Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Slinky Dog Dash, Flight of Passage, and more! With crowds growing, along with wait times, having more hours in the Parks is a huge advantage.

During mid-May, it seems Disney has extended their hours of operation! Please note that this is not a permanent change, and the hours at Walt Disney World change on an ongoing basis. Below are the following changes to the Park hours.

Magic Kingdom: May 16, 17, 19, 20, and 21 will offer hours until 11:00 p.m. as opposed to 10:00 p.m.

EPCOT: May 15 to 21 will cause a change in opening hours. The Park will be open until 8:30 a.m. Early entry for Resort Guests will begin at 8:00 a.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: May 15 to 21 will cause a change in opening hours. The Park will be open until 8:30 a.m. Early entry for Resort Guests will begin at 8:00 a.m. It will remain open until 9:00 p.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Animal Kingdom will continue to open at 7:30 a.m. through to 8:30 p.m. Resort Guests may enter at 7:00 a.m.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World during this time?

