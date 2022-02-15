Special Extra-Hours Event Returns To Disney For Select Guests

There are so many different experiences to encounter when visiting the Walt Disney World Parks Resorts but some are exclusive and only reserved for members of certain groups.

Along with Annual Passholders, the Disney Vacation Club is an exclusive group consisting of huge fans of the Walt Disney World Resort and who travel to the Parks frequently. These Guests get special access to hotel rooms, discounts, and all sorts of other goodies. One of the biggest benefits from joining was the early and/or later access to the Parks that members were offered, that is until COVID-19 started to spreading early 2020.

Moonlight Magic, a special event only for DVC members was an event that allowed Guests to stay in the Parks late on select days for shorter wait times, character sightings, reimagined entertainment, and complimentary treats. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event was canceled for the last two years until just now.

Disney officially announced that the event will be returning this year for DVC members. More on the event and dates below:

Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic events—a favorite Membership Magic Extras benefit—are back in 2022! Experience a night full of excitement at these complimentary events offering exclusive after-hours access. Enjoy select new and classic attractions with shorter-than-usual wait times, Character sightings, exceptional entertainment and delectable delights, all during The World’s Most Magical Celebration! What Is Moonlight Magic? Enjoy an evening of enchantment, entertainment and more as the park becomes your playground. Highlights for our privileged partiers include: Shorter-than-usual wait times for select park attractions

Disney Characters sightings

Reimagined entertainment

Complimentary special treats and delectable delights Note: Activities and offerings are subject to change without notice.

EPCOT

Event Dates: March 17, 2022 and March 31, 2022

Registration Window: Eligible Members with a Disney Resort hotel reservation on the event date can register online beginning February 23, 2022. Event registration opens to all eligible Members on March 8, 2022 (pending availability).

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Event Dates: May 24, 2022, June 16, 2022 and July 14, 2022

Registration Window: Please check back for information about when to register.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Event Dates: July 26, 2022 and August 31, 2022

Registration Window: Please check back for information about when to register.

