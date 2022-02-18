Disney World Is Officially Extending Hours at All Four Theme Parks

in Walt Disney World

disney world mickey

Credit: Disney

The hours that Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — are open varies throughout the year.

cinderella castle 50th anniversary
Credit: Disney

Fortunately for Guests who have vacations planned next month, Disney’s official online calendar confirms that, beginning March 6, 2022, all four theme parks will offer extended hours.

As you can see in the screenshot below, the new March Disney World hours Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom are:

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. 

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. 

march 2022 disney world hours 1
Credit: Screenshot via Disney

And, the updated March hours for Magic Kingdom and EPCOT are:

Magic Kingdom: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

EPCOT: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. 

march 2022 disney world hours 2
Credit: Screenshot via Disney

It is important to note that all Walt Disney World Resort Guests must currently have both a valid theme park ticket and a valid Disney Park Pass reservation for the appropriate date in order to enter any Disney Park.

Cinderella Castle 50th Anniversary Crest
Credit: Disney

The official Park Pass calendar notes:

Please check to see if your desired date and theme park is currently available before purchasing your ticket, Annual Pass or vacation package. Keep your reservation date preference in mind when selecting your ticket, Annual Pass or package. Different types of admission—such as tickets, Annual Passes or packages—may have different reservation date availability. See which hotels qualify as “Select Resort Hotels.”

Are you excited Disney World is extending its theme park hours for the season soon?

