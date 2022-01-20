Multiple EPCOT Attractions Experience Unexpected Closures

Guests visiting EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort might be disappointed to learn of some major attraction closures currently.

Since EPCOT opened this morning, the Land pavilion has been off access to Guests inside the Park.

This means that two major attractions– Living with the Land and Soarin’ Around The World– and the film Awesome Planet have yet to open and are currently listed as “temporarily unavailable” on the My Disney Experience App.

One Disney Guest reported on Reddit that they had reservations at Garden Grill at 12:30 p.m. and received a call from Disney that the building had to shut down and that the reservations had to be canceled.

User u/JACK5T3R wrote:

Had reservations for garden grill at 12:30 today and just got a call that the building has to shut down and reservations have been cancelled.

Anyone have any idea what’s going on? Hopefully nothing serious.

At this time, Disney Parks have not released an update on if The Land Pavilion will open later today or given a reason for the closures.

Disney’s official description of Soarin’ Around The World reads:

An Exhilarating Aerial Expedition Feel the thrill as you’re raised high in the air and swept from one scenic locale to the next. See the world’s wonders—natural and manmade—like you never have before. No mountain is too high. No landscape is too far. Your journey begins as the clouds part above the majestic Swiss Alps. Next, you’ll visit polar bears in icy Greenland, swoop past sailboats on Australia’s iconic Sydney Harbour and weave between elephants marching toward Mount Kilimanjaro. Glide above marvels like the Great Wall of China, the Great Pyramids of Egypt and the Taj Mahal in India. Cruise over Monument Valley, Fiji’s Lau Island and thundering Iguazu Falls in South America. Look down on the Eiffel Tower as it sparkles like a jewel in the night, surrounded by the lights of Paris. This must-see attraction will leave your heart soaring!

A Triumph for the Senses The 180-degree, 80-foot IMAX digital projection dome, spectacular aerial footage, pleasant scents and graceful motion raise the soothing sensation of flight to incredible new heights.Throughout your flight, you’ll be treated to the uplifting musical score, adapted by composer Bruce Broughton from the attraction’s unforgettable original score written by Academy Award-winner Jerry Goldsmith.

Disney’s official description of Living with the Land reads:

A Taste of the Future

See firsthand how Walt Disney World horticulturalists are using innovative growing techniques and cross-breeding high-yield crops to help feed a growing planet. Discover a cornucopia of fruits and veggies from around the world—some modified to jaw-dropping effect. Feast your eyes on edible food crops from around the world. Glimpse hybrid striped bass, tilapia, catfish and freshwater shrimp in our fish farm. On this eye-opening tour, you’ll be inspired by a hopeful vision of farming’s future.

While The Land pavilion might be closed, there is still plenty for Guests visiting EPCOT to experience. EPCOT is home to many world-class attractions including The World Showcase, Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros, Journey Into Imagination with Figment, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Mission: SPACE, Test Track, The Seas with Nemo & Friends, Spaceship Earth, and much more.

EPCOT is also expected to open the all new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster later this year.

Has The Land Pavilion closure affected your visit to EPCOT? Let us know in the comments.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about Disneyland Resort for a trip to enjoy Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure?