Disney Guest Unable to “Hold It In” During Multi-Hour Ride Evacuation

Have you ever been on a Disney attraction, and it broke down?

When Guests visit Disney, they often do not expect to have to evacuate an attraction. For some Disney fans, evacuating a ride is a special treat as it allows you to get up close and personal with set pieces, animatronics, and props that one would typically get in a lot of trouble for walking near. But, for those who have not been on the ride in the past, waiting in what tends to sometimes be quite the massive line for an evacuation which can take upwards of an hour on your vacation, is not ideal.

When a ride breaks down or undergoes a maintenance issue that Disney cannot fix while Guests are aboard, they must remove all Guests in order to safely and successfully maintain the attraction. Some attractions are easier to evacuate than others, depending on the ride vehicle in question.

Typically, when an occurrence such as this happens, Guests are given a Lightning Lane or multiple experience pass so that they can ride another attraction while skipping a majority of the wait since their ride experience was interrupted. This ensures Guests are still able to have a magical experience, even if things do not go as planned!

Pirates of the Caribbean at Walt Disney World Resort tend to break down quite often. The ride which features Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow is a classic, but can often possess a difficult evacuation process as it is a water attraction. Peggsdodisney posted a video of a Pirates of the Caribbean evacuation. It seems Guests were stuck for two hours when someone could not hold it in much longer!

Pirates of the Caribbean Fart video (extended version) with Crashy & I dying laughing after we heard the fart. 💨 We were stuck on Pirates in WDW for over 2 hours… someone in our boat absolutely had to 💩😂

I’m just glad I was recording 😂😂😂😂 What’s the longest you have ever been stuck on a ride at Disney???

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Peggs (@peggsdodisney) (@peggsdodisney)

The tensions were pretty high in the video before the mystery fart occurred, and it clearly helped put everyone at ease! This video seems to likely be dated, but was recently posted in an extended edition.

Pirates of the Caribbean is a ride that has been evacuated in the past. If you want to read more about previous evacuations, click here.

Disney describes the attraction as:

A Pirate’s Life for You

Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, “Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town. Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow, from The Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!

Have you ever been evacuated from Pirates of the Caribbean?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

At Magic Kingdom there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and now, Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire have returned. You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Rope drop the Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!