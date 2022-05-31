Disneyland Closes Popular Space Mountain Attraction

I’ve got a bad feeling about this.

While the Disney Parks and Resorts are famous for their family-friendly attractions, rides, and entertainment, this doesn’t mean that the Disney Parks don’t also have some thrilling experiences as well. With rides like Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Expedition Everest and Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and even Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Guests can get their fix of thrilling and intense attractions.

One of the more classic thrill rides in Disney would have to be Space Mountain. This is a historic coaster for not just the Disney Parks but the theme park community as a whole. Since first opening in Orlando, Florida at the Magic Kingdom, the ride has made its way into five Disney Resorts including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Hing Kong Disneyland Resort, Tokyo Disney, and Disneyland Paris.

Speaking of Disneyland Paris, this iconic ride will actually be closed starting today,

You heard us right, starting today, Space Mountain at Disneyland Paris will be closed as it undergoes maintenance and returns back to its original theming. For the past month, the ride featured the Star Wars-themed overlay known as Hyperspace Mountain.

Hyperspace Mountain at Disneyland Paris:

Star Wars Takes Over Space Mountain

Launch yourself into Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain for a thrilling takeover of a classic space attraction. Enlist in the Rebel Alliance and attend a briefing from Admiral Ackbar. Your mission – to pilot a reconnaissance vessel and spy on an Imperial Star Destroyer. It’s a Trap!

To the Admiral’s despair, the Empire is expecting you, welcoming your arrival from hyperspace with open armaments. It’s down to you and your X-wing escort to blast through a swarm of deadly TIE fighters and blow up a menacing Star Destroyer. Will the Force be strong with you?

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg, we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

Most recently, we discussed all of the new offerings that Guests can expect to see when they visit. You can click here to learn more about what is being offered. In short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

Have you visited Disneyland Paris?