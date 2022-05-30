EPCOT Experiences Half-Park Power Outage Two Days After New Coaster Opens

It’s a busy weekend at Walt Disney World Resort! Aside from the usual Memorial Day Weekend crowds, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind just opened at EPCOT, leading to a traffic rush to the Disney Parks. Even Disney Springs couldn’t escape the increased Guest traffic!

Disney seems to have had an untimely power malfunction on Sunday, leading to confusion and commotion among the Park’s crowds. Guests on social media are reporting that rides shut down without warning in mid-afternoon, and power in half of EPCOT went out.

One Guest, @MysticSasquatch on Twitter, found themselves stuck on Frozen Ever After in EPCOT’s Norway pavilion right before 6 p.m. on Sunday, writing:

Half of Epcot Lost Power stuck on the Frozen Ride. #DisneyWorld50

After an hour, Frozen Ever After started operating again and boasted a 105-minute wait. However, test Track and Spaceship Earth remained closed through the evening following the outage.

Spaceship Earth’s exterior is a blast from the past tonight. According to one Guest, @Monorail_Orange on Twitter, the shimmering lights added to celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary were missing from EPCOT’s ongoing nighttime light show. The Guest said Cast Members told them the ongoing power issues had affected the dazzling lights:

Back to a legacy ball (with dim lights) tonight. Cast members seem to be having issues getting them working after the power outage. The EPCOT theme just played without them.

The same Guest shared footage of a light flickering inside a Park building near Spaceship Earth after the power was only partially restored:

EPCOT Part Mode during a thunderstorm no less.

Though the outage doesn’t seem to have affected Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, it has driven up the wait times to other rides, with Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Frozen Ever After teetering between two-to-three digit waits all evening.

Walt Disney World's newest rollercoaster opened two days ago on May 27, after a few months of exciting previews.

