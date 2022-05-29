Guests Take Over Disney Park Due to Insane Holiday Crowd Levels

We recently visited Disney Springs over Memorial Day weekend and the number of Guests visiting the shopping and dining district did not go unnoticed. Due to the fact that it is a holiday weekend, in addition to us approaching the summer months, families from around the world are coming to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Disney Springs was not the only place at Walt Disney World to see insane crowd levels as Magic Kingdom was also packed with Guests recently.

Yesterday, May 28, Main Street U.S.A., had a number of people walking down during the afternoon, which you can see in the image above. As the day went on, more Guests packed into the theme park, making various sections crowded and hard to walk through.

In the image above, you can see the number of Guests trying to walk through Liberty Square, just outside of Haunted Mansion and Columbia Harbour House.

Adventureland was the most crowded part of Magic Kingdom that we noticed when visiting. In the images above, which were taken around 4:30 p.m. EST, you can see just how packed Adventureland was. Walking through the land, by The Magic Carpets of Aladdin and Jungle Cruise was extremely difficult.

Keep in mind, if you plan on visiting a Walt Disney World theme park, you will need a valid Park ticket as well as a Park Pass reservation. The new Disney Park Pass reservation system was introduced when the theme parks reopened after temporarily closing due to the ongoing pandemic. The reasoning behind this new system is to help Disney monitor and control the crowd levels and capacity on any given day.

In 2020, Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro indicated that the newly implemented Park Pass system is a “new normal” that isn’t going away anytime soon, if ever, so Guests should get accustomed to utilizing the Disney Park Pass system if they are planning a trip to Walt Disney World.

As we approach the summer months, we expect to see the Park Pass availability continue to sell out so if you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World and its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — be sure to secure your Park Passes as soon as possible.

Are you visiting Disney World? Have you experienced the high crowd levels? Let us know in the comments below.