Guests Forced to Stand In Long Line Due to Intense Crowd Levels at Magic Kingdom

Guests poured into Magic Kingdom this morning as families were eager to experience everything the Most Magical Place on Earth has to offer.

With this being said, if you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World in the near future, you should be aware of the current crowd levels.

Magic Kingdom is filled with rides such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain, Splash Mountain, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, and more. Guests were eager to ride some of these attractions today at the theme park as many families lined up outside of the ticket gates early this morning.

Disney World Guest and Reddit user, stitchfan, posted a photo of the ticket lines this morning, which shows a large number of Guests lined up in an attempt to enter Magic Kingdom.

Keep in mind, if you plan on visiting Walt Disney World, you will need a valid Park ticket as well as a Park Pass reservation. The new Disney Park Pass reservation system was introduced when the theme parks reopened after temporarily closing due to the ongoing pandemic. The reasoning behind this new system is to help Disney monitor and control the crowd levels and capacity on any given day.

In 2020, Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro indicated that the newly implemented Park Pass system is a “new normal” that isn’t going away anytime soon, if ever, so Guests should get accustomed to utilizing the Disney Park Pass system if they are planning a trip to Walt Disney World. As we approach the remainder of spring and the upcoming summer months, we expect to see the Park Pass availability continue to sell out so if you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World and its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — be sure to secure your Park Passes as soon as possible.

In addition to riding rides such as Big Thunder Mountain, Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, Splash Mountain, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, and others, Guests can also catch what many refer to as the 3 o’clock parade, Festival of Fantasy, which just recently returned to the Park.

At nighttime, Guests can watch the newly debuted fireworks show, Disney Enchantment, which replaced the now retired, Happily Ever After, for Disney World’s 50th anniversary.