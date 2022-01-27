Disney Announces Long-Awaited Return Date For Iconic Parade

For those looking to see Festival of Fantasy return, we have fantastic news for you!

During the pandemic, we have lost a lot of entertainment as the theme park has been actively navigating how to bring the parades back safely. We have seen parades return at After Hours events. However, only cavalcades have been running since the Parks reopened in place of a parade. Now, Disney Parks Blog has announced that Festival of Fantasy will be returning on March 9.

As you may know, that’s not the only much-anticipated offering coming to the parade route. I’m so excited to share that the beloved Disney “Festival of Fantasy” Parade returns to Magic Kingdom Park beginning March 9 – the anniversary of the debut of the parade in 2014! Dazzling guests since its debut, the Disney “Festival of Fantasy” Parade features beloved characters from “The Princess and the Frog,” “Tangled,” “Peter Pan” and more bringing their individual stories to life on enchanting floats that look as though the characters themselves had a hand in crafting them. Looming 26 feet above the parade route and 35 feet in length, the fire-breathing Maleficent Dragon float returns just as menacing as ever. We’re delighted to have this show-stopping beauty be a part of our glittering assemblage.

The announcement also noted the return of Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire:

Speaking of shimmering gatherings, “Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire” will make its debut on the Cinderella Castle Forecourt Stage Feb. 25! The show, newly enhanced for the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration, will incorporate favorite scenes inspired by “Frozen,” “Tangled,” and “The Princess and the Frog” – plus a new opening and a new finale with Mickey Mouse and all his friends in their sparkling, EARidescent fashions. Presented multiple times a day, the show will also include an all-new, original song entitled “Where the Magic Feels Like Home.”

As you can read, the show will return with a new 50th anniversary flair next month on February 25, which is exciting news.

The return of Festival of Fantasy has been long-awaited by many, as Walt Disney World has been one of the last to bring back parades. Disneyland Paris was the most recent to re-debut their Disney Stars on Parade parade, however, they were running their h0liday parade during the day as well for months.

Festival of Fantasy can be described as:

Magic Marches Down the Street

The unbridled enchantment and vivid pageantry of Fantasyland—and its many inhabitants—winds its way through the park in a thrilling parade spectacular. The dazzling mix of floats, motion and original music will keep you humming along for days to come. See Disney Characters and Much More

Be a part of this grand gala, with spectacular, state-of-the-art floats starring some of your favorite Disney Characters, colorfully costumed performers on stilts, pendulums and swings—and even a fire-breathing dragon. It’s a festival of fun for everyone!

The show features Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, of course, as well as Anna and Elsa from Frozen, Rapunzel and the gang from Tangled, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Wendy and Peter from Peter Pan, Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, Brave, and more!

Are you planning to see Festival of Fantasy at the Magic Kingdom in March?

