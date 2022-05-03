Disney Park Closes Multiple Hours Early for Exclusive Event

One part of “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is closing early today.

While Guest demand for the Disney Parks seems to be at its height, it is important to remember those people that make Disney Park operations run smoothly every day. This is exactly why Magic Kingdom is closed early today, offering Cast Members their own celebration in the Park free from their normal duties of catering to Guests.

The Park will also be closing early on May 15 for the same reason which we covered here. These events mark various achievements and milestones for the Mouse House’s employees. Disney Enchantment will not be shown on these nights while Disney World celebrates and thanks its Cast Members.

Hopefully, for those visiting today, you were able to get everything done you wanted to! We all know that the Disney Parks are incredibly busy with no end in sight to the intense crowds.

If you have been to Walt Disney World Resort as of late, you likely realized that whether you are visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Parks are often packed with people. When the Parks reopened in 2020 we saw a lull in Guests as there were very few who were traveling as well as Disney has a very small capacity limit.

Since that point in time, we have seen borders reopen and travel become a more “normal” part of life for many. Along with that, we have seen Disney open their capacity more, remove mask mandates, bring back a lot of entertainment, and head towards an operational schedule that reminds us of a pre-pandemic Disney.

Did you visit Magic Kingdom today?

