Disney Guests Pack Into Disney Springs as Crowd Levels Rise

If you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World in the near future, you should be aware of the current crowd levels.

We recently visited Disney Springs over Memorial Day weekend and the number of Guests visiting the shopping and dining district did not go unnoticed. Due to the fact that it is a holiday weekend, in addition to us approaching the summer months, families from around the world are coming to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth.

On Friday, May 27, we went to Disney Springs and were instantly met with crowds. When entering the Lime Garage around 6:30 p.m., the first four levels were already closed as there were no more available spots, leaving only the fifth and top level open to those arriving.

You can see the crowd levels at Disney Springs below. These photos were taken around 7 p.m. EST.

As the sun set and nighttime arrived, more Guests also arrived. By 8 p.m. the Lime Garage was completely closed and Guests were being directed to the Orange and Grapefruit garages.

You can see the crowd levels around 8:30 p.m. below.

Keep in mind, if you plan on visiting a Walt Disney World theme park, you will need a valid Park ticket as well as a Park Pass reservation. The new Disney Park Pass reservation system was introduced when the theme parks reopened after temporarily closing due to the ongoing pandemic. The reasoning behind this new system is to help Disney monitor and control the crowd levels and capacity on any given day.

In 2020, Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro indicated that the newly implemented Park Pass system is a “new normal” that isn’t going away anytime soon, if ever, so Guests should get accustomed to utilizing the Disney Park Pass system if they are planning a trip to Walt Disney World.

At this time, Guests do not need a Park Pass reservation to visit Disney Spring.

As we approach the summer months, we expect to see the Park Pass availability continue to sell out so if you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World and its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — be sure to secure your Park Passes as soon as possible.

Are you visiting Disney World? Have you experienced the high crowd levels? Let us know in the comments below.