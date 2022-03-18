Disney Ride Lines Take Over Magic Kingdom Due to Spring Break Crowds

Orlando, Florida is one of the top spring break areas in the United States. Being home to various theme parks and family-friendly locations, including Walt Disney World, the crowds tend to flock to Orlando International Airport during this time of year.

We have already seen the spring break crowds hit both Orlando International Airport and Walt Disney World, and now it seems those crowds are continuing to take over as families are eager to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Walt Disney World is home to four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — two water parks — Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon — and a shopping and dining district — Disney Springs.

When the Walt Disney World reopened in summer 2020 after closing temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theme parks had put in a lower capacity level restriction in order to keep the Guests and Cast Members safe.

But as we continue to move forward with the ongoing pandemic, Disney World has raised its capacity levels and that is clear when looking at the current crowd levels.

If you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World in the near future, you should be aware of the current crowd levels.

Spring break is in full swing as crowds are flocking to Magic Kingdom, resulting in the ride lines taking over the Park. One TikTok user and Disney fan, llissaamariee, shared a video to social media, showing the ride line for Pirates of the Caribbean wrapping several times and taking over Adventureland.

Another Disney World Guest shared a video to TikTok showing the line for Space Mountain taking over Tomorrowland. Similar to Pirates of the Caribbean, the Space Mountain line wrapped several times outside of its normal queue area, which extended into the center of Tomorrowland.

In 2020, Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro indicated that the newly implemented Park Pass system is a “new normal” that isn’t going away anytime soon, if ever, so Guests should get accustomed to utilizing the Disney Park Pass system if they are planning a trip to Walt Disney World.

As we approach the remainder of spring and the upcoming summer months, we expect to see the Park Pass availability continue to sell out so if you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World and its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — be sure to secure your Park Passes as soon as possible.

Additionally, we do want to note that recently, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy stated that Park’s capacity would never return to normal as they are “managing things differently now”. This sparked quite the conversation amongst Disney fans as many can’t imagine what “full capacity” would look like considering how packed the Parks are now.

Are you visiting Disney World? Have you experienced the high crowd levels due to spring break? Let us know in the comments below.

