Ride Lines Completely Take Over Tomorrowland as Crowd Levels Skyrocket

When the Walt Disney World reopened in summer 2020 after closing temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theme parks had put in a lower capacity level restriction in order to keep the Guests and Cast Members safe.

But as we continue to move forward with the ongoing pandemic, Disney World has raised its capacity levels and that is clear when looking at the current crowd levels.

Walt Disney World is home to four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — two water parks — Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon — and a shopping and dining district — Disney Springs.

The Orlando Resort is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary and fans from all over the world are flocking to the theme parks to celebrate alongside Mickey Mouse and friends.

If you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World in the near future, you should be aware of the current crowd levels.

Twitter account Professor Leisure shared four photos to the social media platform, showing the crowd levels at Magic Kingdom on March 3, writing:

Tomorrowland is literally one giant Standby queue.

In the above photos, you can see that the stand by line for rides such as Space Mountain, the Tomorrowland Speedway, Astro Orbiter, and the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover are extending outside of the normal queue area and are wrapping through the land.

This isn’t too surprising as we have been reporting on available Disney Park Pass availability lately, which is slim to none.

In case you aren’t familiar with the Disney Park Pass system, when Disney World reopened to Guests in July 2020, the Orlando Resort implemented a new reservation system that requires those who wish to visit a Walt Disney World theme park — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom — to have both a valid ticket and a reservation for the park they wish to visit on that day.

This reservation system is called the Disney Park Pass system.

In 2020, Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro indicated that the newly implemented Park Pass system is a “new normal” that isn’t going away anytime soon, if ever, so Guests should get accustomed to utilizing the Disney Park Pass system if they are planning a trip to Walt Disney World.

As we approach the spring and summer time, we expect to see the Park Pass availability continue to sell out so if you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World and its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — be sure to secure your Park Passes as soon as possible.

