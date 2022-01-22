Orlando Airport Reminds Disney Guests of Their “FastPass” System

Posted on by Rebekah Barton
Although Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — have officially swapped out the free FastPass system for the paid Lightning Lane model, Orlando International Airport (MCO) is still offering their own version of a FastPass to both Disney World Guests and other Florida travelers.

Although the airport security line reservation system debuted last fall, MCO’s official Twitter account reminded vacationers of the process this week:

Plan ahead & reserve a time slot to go through security at the free Reservation Lane. Just show up at that time, scan your reservation and go through an exclusive and shorter lane. Available on both checkpoints, from 5am-11am.
Reserve your spot at: https://reserve.clearme.com

 

In the comments, the Orlando International Airport social media team answered questions about the reservation lane.

JB asked:

Why only 5-11 AM? Just curious.

The official reply reads:

It’s a pilot program at this time so they are only available during the morning period. Whenever they expand the hours and program, we’ll make sure to post about it.

Another traveler, Anaiis, inquired:

Are we still able to use TSA PreCheck through the reservation lane?

MCO responded:

Hi! No, the TSA Pre-Check benefits are not available in this lane. This is a separate lane.

Recently, travelers nationwide have faced challenges amid both the surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant and the ongoing 5G drama. Thousands of flights have been canceled by major carries like Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, and more, leaving vacationers stranded around the country.

However, this has seemingly not deterred Walt Disney World Resort Guests who are continuing to flood the property.

If you have plans to fly through MCO in the near future and are interested in using the security reservation lane, you can visit CLEAR’s official website to learn more about the offering, which is also available at other airports throughout the United States.

Have you used MCO’s “FastPass” lane?

