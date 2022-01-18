If you are thinking of visiting Aulani – A Disney Resort and Spa in the near future, you may be required to receive the COVID-19 booster shot prior to visiting the state of Hawaii.

Currently, under the rules of Hawaii’s “Safe Travels” program, those who don’t want to quarantine for five days must either be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel.

Now, according to Governor David Ige, Hawaii will likely require travelers wanting to visit the state of Hawaii to have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster if they want to skip quarantine as the definition of “fully vaccinated” will now include booster shots.

During a livestream with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Governor David Ige stated, “We know that the community needs time to react to that, so we would have to provide at least two weeks for those who may not be up-to-date to go to have the opportunity to go and get vaccinated if they need to.”

This means fully vaccinated travelers who haven’t received a booster shot will have to quarantine in Hawaii for five days.

During the livestream, Governor Ige also mentioned he was currently in talks with mayors and other local leaders about requiring booster shots at specific locations within the state. For example, to dine in restaurants or to participate in other activities and events. However, Ige said that decision will be left up to individual counties.

Travelers who wish to skip quarantine must have their booster shots to enter the state of Hawaii. However, other pandemic-related restrictions can be issued at the discretion of private companies, including Resorts, such as Aulani, and restaurants.

At the time of publication, this new regulation has not been officially implemented and a start date for booster requirements has not been announced.

If you are wishing to visit Aulani – A Disney Resort and Spa, be sure to check the official Aulani website to learn more about the current rules and regulations.

Do you have plans to visit Hawaii? How do you feel about this new requirement? Let us know in the comments below.