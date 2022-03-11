Spring Break Crowds Arrive In Orlando International Airport

Orlando, Florida is one of the top spring break areas in the United States. Being home to various theme parks and family-friendly locations, the crowds tend to flock to Orlando International Airport during this time of year.

If you are planning to visit Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, or any other location within Orlando, Florida, be aware that spring break crowds have already arrived at Orlando International Airport.

One Disney fan, who recently visited Walt Disney World, headed to Orlando International Airport as her vacation came to an end and noticed the insane crowds.

They posted a video to TikTok along with the caption “POV waiting for the APM. Welcome to spring break in Orlando”. Within the video you can see that travelers are standing shoulder to shoulder and are packed in like sardines as they try to board the APM.

This video just shows the crowd levels at Orlando International Airport, but we suspect the theme parks, such as Walt Disney World, home to four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — two water parks — Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon — and a shopping and dining district — Disney Springs, will become busier over the next few weeks.

When the Orlando Resort reopened in summer 2020 after closing temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theme parks had put in a lower capacity level restriction in order to keep the Guests and Cast Members safe. But as we continue to move forward with the ongoing pandemic, Disney World has raised its capacity levels and that is clear when looking at the current crowd levels.

Do you have plans to visit Florida during spring break? Let us know in the comments below.

