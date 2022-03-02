Disney Resort Guest Using Uber Instead of Buses After “Ridiculous” Wait Times

Many Guests from all around the world are making their way back home to Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney World has operated at reduced capacity since reopening during the pandemic two years ago, but crowds are beginning to become more massive and, as a result, wait times have skyrocketed at times.

During President’s Day week, Guests reported massive crowding, and Disney Parks ran out of reservations for several days. Now, as we look forward to spring break crowds, there are already Disney Parks selling out of reservations for spots in March.

While wait times might be most emphasized for rides and attractions, it seems that those aren’t isolated.

TikTok user @bringonthecastle recently posted a video while staying at a Walt Disney World Resort this week that shows just how many people are currently there.

They said:

Bus waits are ridiculous this week! We have utilized Uber more than the bus system this week!

The Guest reports that they have used Uber to transport them from their Disney Resort to the Disney Parks because of the crowded bus lines.

As you can see in the video, the line for the bus 45 minutes before EPCOT opens stretches far beyond the typical bus stop area and this means that Disney World Resort Guests, who are trying to use Early Park Admission, likely were not able to utilize the service.

Here is what Disney World says about its Resort bus transportation:

Let Us Do the Driving Save time, money and the hassle of driving and parking. Almost anywhere you want to go at Walt Disney World Resort is conveniently accessible by our buses, which run continuously.

Getting to Disney Theme Parks and Disney Springs from a Disney Resort Hotel Bus service between Disney Resort hotels and Disney Springs is available during Disney Springs operating hours—and ends one hour after closing.

Bus service between Disney Resort hotels and Disney theme parks begins 45 minutes prior to opening and ends one hour after closing. Getting to Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park from a Disney Resort Hotel Bus service is available to Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park directly from Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort and Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.

From all other Disney Resort hotels, please take the bus to Disney’s Animal Kingdom park and then transfer to the bus to Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park.

Bus service to Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park begins 45 minutes prior to water park opening.

Bus service from Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park to Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort and Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort ends one hour after water park closing.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park remains closed at this time.

In addition to buses, Disney also offers water and monorail transportation at select Resorts. To find out what kind of transportation each Resort offers, please visit the official Disney website.

Are you planning a trip to Walt Disney World Resort soon? Let us know in the comments!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom; Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Toy Story Mania, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; Kilimanjaro Safaris, Kali River Rapids, Expedition Everest (when it’s open), and Avatar Flight of Passage in Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Frozen Ever After, Soarin’ Around The World, Test Track, and Spaceship Earth in EPCOT.