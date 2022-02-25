Disney Park Sells Out for 12 Days in a Row and Counting

As Walt Disney World Resort continues with its 50th-year anniversary celebration, Guests from all over are coming to visit.

We previously covered how busy President’s Day weekend was expected to be, but it seems that capacity limits and high demand to visit Disney World have created a situation where Disney Park Reservations are going fast.

Both Monday, February 21 and Tuesday, February 22 saw all four Disney Parks— Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT– reach capacity in terms of reservations for the Parks for theme park ticket holders and Resort Guests.

The crowds have continued to come and we can now report that Magic Kingdom, which has not had any Disney Park Reservations for theme park tickets or Resort Guests available since February 17, has sold out through the end of this month and will not have any reservations available until Wednesday, March 2.

No Disney Parks are available on Friday, February 25. Right now, Disney’s Animal Kingdom and EPCOT have reservations available on Saturday, February 26 while Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios have available reservations on Sunday, February 27.

No Disney Park is available for reservations on Monday, February 28 besides EPCOT.

Looking ahead to March, Magic Kingdom is sold out for March 1 while the other three Disney Parks have reservations remaining.

For annual passholders, Magic Kingdom is not available on Saturday, February 26 and Disney’s Animal Kingdom is not available on Saturday, February 26 or Sunday, February 27.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom; Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Toy Story Mania, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; Kilimanjaro Safaris, Kali River Rapids, Expedition Everest (when it’s open), and Avatar Flight of Passage in Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Frozen Ever After, Soarin’ Around The World, Test Track, and Spaceship Earth in EPCOT.

Are you planning to visit any of the Parks at Walt Disney World Resort this week? Let us know in the comments.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about Disneyland Resort for a trip to enjoy Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure?