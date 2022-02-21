3 Disney World Parks Are SOLD OUT for Remainder of the Week

If you were planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort this week and don’t already have a Disney Park Reservation, you’ll likely need to rethink your plans.

We previously reported on how busy the Disney Parks were expected to be during President’s Day week and that has become apparent when looking at the Disney Park Reservation System.

All four Disney Parks no longer have reservations remaining for President’s Day on Monday, February 21 or the following day Tuesday, February 22.

As a matter of fact, unless you’re a Disney Annual Passholder, you will only have access to gain entrance into one Disney Park the rest of this week.

Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom no longer have reservations remaining for any of the rest of this week until Saturday, February 26, when all the theme parks become available again.

With all the Parks completely sold out Monday and Tuesday, EPCOT is the only Disney Park with availability remaining Wednesday through Friday for ticket holders or Resort Guests.

Disney Guests have already reported high wait times this weekend and those are expected to remain high through the rest of this week.

