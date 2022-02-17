Disney World Park SOLD OUT For an Entire Week!

Walt Disney World Resort is currently in the midst of celebrating its 50th anniversary, and crowds are arriving in droves.

President’s Day week has always been a busy time at the Disney Parks– Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– but with the new Disney Park Reservation System, we are seeing just how busy the Parks are becoming.

Unless you are a Disney Annual Passholder, you’re going to have a tough time getting in the Disney Parks this coming week if you don’t already have a reservation.

Beginning today, Magic Kingdom is completely booked for both theme park tickets and Resort Guests all the way through Friday, February 25. That means that no one who didn’t already have a reservation will be getting into Magic Kingdom until Saturday, February February 26.

This coming Monday is President’s Day. Every single Disney Park is sold out and the reservations are blocked out for annual passholders, meaning that all four parks are at capacity.

As far as the rest of the week is concerned, here’s a look at the Parks that no longer have reservations for either theme park tickets and Resort Guests.

February 17: Magic Kingdom

February 18: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios

February 19: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT

February 20: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom

February 21: NO PARKS AVAILABLE

February 22: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios

February 23: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios

February 24: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios

February 25: Magic Kingdom

This is the first time since the holiday season that we’ve seen Disney Parks booked at such a high rate.

At this point, Disney Annual Passholders have no availability for any Park on February 18, February 19, or February 21. Magic Kingdom is completely booked through February 21 for passholders. However, from February 22 through the rest of the week, all Parks are available for Annual Passholders.

Are you planning to visit any of the Parks at Walt Disney World Resort this week? Let us know in the comments.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about Disneyland Resort for a trip to enjoy Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure?