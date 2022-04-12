“Disgusting” Crowds Pack Into Disney Park For Nighttime Spectacular

At Disneyland Paris, there are a lot of new and exciting experiences Guests can experience at both Walt Disney Studios and Disneyland Park — including the current 30th anniversary, which began on March 6, 2022 and allows Guests to “dream bigger, laugh louder and smile wider than ever before” as they immerse themselves into a spectacular and “one-of-a-kind 30th anniversary wonderland.”

Last night, fans crowded Sleeping Beauty Castle to witness the Disney D-Light show, which features drones! But the amount of Guests that packed into the area shocked some.

For starters, if you are not familiar, the official Disneyland Paris website describes the nighttime show as:

Watch Sleeping Beauty Castle come to life with stunning special effects, classic Disney music and many surprises in our returning nighttime spectacular. It’s the perfect way to end a 30th Anniversary day!

Twitter user Disneyland Paris Guest shared a photo to the social media platform of the crowds last night at Disneyland Paris, explaining how the amount of people is “disgusting” and they hoped that security or guest flow could help:

Stage 3 is full of people. Hopefully security or guest flow can reach them. Disgusting. People have been waiting for hours for their spot behind the stages…

If you are visiting Disneyland Paris soon, expect crowd levels as many families begin traveling again now that the world is slowly moving past the ongoing pandemic.

Along with the 30th anniversary underway, Walt Disney Studios Park is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus (similar to the recently opened land at Disneyland Resort in California.)

