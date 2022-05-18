Real Prince Takes Over Disney Park, Receives Royal Treatment

When Guests go to any Disney Park, you can probably expect to see a prince or two. There are so many princesses that appear throughout the various meet and greet locations and parades at every Park, and with them, we often see their prince accompanying them. Whether you are at Disney World, Disneyland, or any of the international Parks, this sight is quite common.

What we do not often see, however, is a real prince that is not based on a fictional reality. Well, Guests who visited Disneyland Paris on May 17 were in luck as a real prince decided to say hello to Mickey Mouse, as well. It was reported that Monaco’s Prince Albert and his children, Seven-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, went to Disneyland Paris to enjoy a magical day together!

In photos taken by Disneyland Paris, we can see that the family is enjoying their visit and that the children have taken a liking to Mickey and Minnie Mouse! As Princess Grace and Prince Rainier did with Albert, he is now starting to introduce the children with royal responsibilities. He stated, “”Jacques and Gabriella are still at the age when there’s an awful lot of discovery, right and left, on these kinds of trips. It’s fabulous to have these kinds of memories with them.”

Being royal, Prince Albert and his family had access to things like this private photo shoot with the characters, which usually would not happen for regular ticketed Guests.

Have you ever seen royalty at the Disney Parks?

