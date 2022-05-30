Disney’s New Ride Has Guests Running For Barf Bags

At the Walt Disney World Resort, Guests can expect a thrilling assortment of rides and attractions, some of which happen to be the most intense in all the Disney Parks across the globe.

From Expedition Everest to the Twighlight Zone Tower of Terror, thrill-seekers will surely be satisfied with the collection of attractions at the Orlando, Florida Resort. EPCO, one of the four Parks at the Resort arguably has the most intense ride in all of Disney, with Mission: SPACE putting Guests on an “out-of-this-world” experience, complete with astronaut-level G-force and for some, intense claustrophobia.

Speaking of EPCOT, a brand-new ride just opened and could possibly take the cake as the Park’s most intense experience.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a mix between Space Mountain and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, meaning that while it’s a fun ride for all ages, it still has some intensity to it. We typically see a lot of complaints about screen-based rides, as these tend to cause more intense motion sickness for Guests.

Since early previews started for the ride, lots of Guests have complained about getting motion sickness after experiencing it and this issue seems to have continued into the ride’s official opening.

Disney has even added Cast Members at the end of the ride to hand out barf bags for sick Guests as shared by Twitter user justintime for happy hour (@DisneyWithBooze):

A very large amount of people taking barf bags at the exit… I get it! We rode row 1 and I’m still making this face

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind officially opened this week and has already been a big hit among Guests, despite leaving some running to grab a barf bag. The state-of-the-art roller coaster rotates 360 degrees and has the first-ever reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history.

The attraction is also the first roller coaster to be built in EPCOT.

