Massive Cruise Ship Crashes After Pilot Fails to Dock

In an anxiety-inducing video, one incredibly-large cruise ship crashed while attempting to make it to dry land.

According to CruiseHive.com, “The Ministry of Tourism in Jamaica has determined that pilot error was responsible for Harmony of the Seas backing into a dock extension in Falmouth, Jamaica on May 26, 2022. The dock is currently being repaired and should be fully operational for ships next week.”

See the surprising video below shared by Ben Bearup (@TheAviationBeat):

Video of Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas crashing into the dock in Falmouth, Jamaica this morning.

As you can see in the video, the ship is attempting to dock in Jamaica but this process quickly goes wrong as the ship slams into the dock, crushing the platform that extends out in the water. This is just the opposite of what you would want to see while on vacation.

According to a report from The Gleaner, Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett said, “The good news is that nobody got hurt and the damage was minimal to the vessel and it was able to continue its journey unfazed and really unaffected,” Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas is the world’s third-largest cruise ship, coming in at 226,963 tons!

More on Harmony of the Seas from Royal Caribbean:

It’s one of the world’s largest cruise ships, and it’s filled with family-friendly adventures to match. What do you get when you combine one of the biggest ships in the world with some of the boldest thrills at sea? A gravity defying, status-quo denying, electrifying expedition onboard Harmony of the Seas® that will set a new standard for family vacations. From first-at-sea feats to the favorites you know and love, you’ll find so many ways to make memories onboard — like the tallest slide at sea, Ultimate Abyss℠, deck-defying stunts at the AquaTheater, and the robot-helmed Bionic Bar. Not to mention dazzling Broadway performances and globetrotting gastronomic experiences that go from Asia to the Mediterranean, and beyond. BIG TIME THRILLS This is not your average family getaway — this is so much more. Loaded with thrills and unforgettable experiences for all ages, plus revolutionary spaces just for kids and plenty of date-night options for adults, it’s no wonder Harmony of the Seas® is considered one of the best ships for family cruises.

Have you ever seen a cruise ship do this?