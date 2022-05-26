Massive Cruise Ship Catches Fire With Passengers Onboard

A terrifying situation infolded recently involving a major cruise ship.
In a shocking turn of events, a Carnival Cruise Ship has caught on fire. See the post below shared by That Panda Guy (@SantaPanda39):
Carnival cruise on fire sheesh #carnivalfreedom #shiponfire #shipdown
This is crazy #carnivalfreedom carnival cruise ablaze
A video was also shared:
Carnival cruise on fire videos #carnivalfreedom
Looking at the back of the ship, we can see that this specific ship is the Carnival Freedom, an older ship in the lineup of Carnival Cruise Ships. At this time we are unsure how the fire started or if the situation was resolved. We also do not know if any injuries were reported. We will update the story as more information comes out.
More information on the Carnival Freedom:
