Disney Guests Race Into EPCOT as They Run to Select Attractions

Walt Disney World Guests were eager to visit EPCOT the other morning as crowds poured into the theme park at rope drop.

Walt Disney World is home to four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — two water parks — Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon — and a shopping and dining district — Disney Springs.

The Orlando Resort is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary and fans from all over the world are flocking to the theme parks to celebrate alongside Mickey Mouse and friends.

If you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World in the near future, you should be aware of the current crowd levels.

One Reddit user and Disney World Guest posted a photo to social media showing the rope drop crowds at EPCOT, writing:

This Morning’s EPCOT Rat Race

You can clearly see in the photo above that Guests were rushing into the theme park, eager to ride attractions such as Test Track and Frozen Ever After, as well as check out the newly opened Club Cool or Creations Shop.

Guests are also eager to ride the newest coaster at EPCOT, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which is utilizing a virtual queue system, similar to when Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT opened.

At this time, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind does not have a StandyBy queue.

We have seen a massive increase in crowd levels at Walt Disney World over the last few months. As we continue to fight the ongoing pandemic, more families are eager to get out and travel again, especially during spring break and summertime. In fact, many are saying that Walt Disney World is operating its attendance on a pre-pandemic level, but we now have confirmation that is not true.

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy stated that Park’s capacity would never return to normal as they are “managing things differently now”. This sparked quite the conversation amongst Disney fans as many can’t imagine what “full capacity” would look like considering how packed the Parks are now.

