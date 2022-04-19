Disney Guest Warns New Marvel Coaster May Cause Illness

On May 27, 2022, Guests at EPCOT will be able to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind for the first time! But, there are a lot of previews being offered for Cast Members, Annual Passholders, and Disney Vacation Club Members.

The state-of-the-art roller coaster rotates 360 degrees and has the first-ever reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history. Disney Imagineering spoke on the story of the attraction, and how it makes sense and fits into EPCOT quite perfectly. Of course, we know it is located to Mission: Space and Space 220, which works great, but it seems that this attraction will actually bring an all-new pavilion into the theme park, as mentioned by Disney!

The people of Xandar have come to World Discovery, which is where our coaster story begins! Now, Guests will be able to enjoy the World Showcase pavilions and see the details of the countries, as well as see Xandar brought to life as the planet and its Nova Corps have decided to establish EPCOT’s first “Other-World Showcase” pavilion.

Now, another rider has spoken out about the intensity of the coaster and is warning Guests with motion sickness to steer clear.

After getting to ride it today it’s much much more intense than Space Mountain but just a little bit less intense than Rockn Rollercoaster. It has about the same intensity/g-forces as the backwards part of Everest throughout the whole ride. If you get motion sick really easily you may want to skip this one.

It seems that Guests who are worried about getting sick on the attraction should prepare for the possibility of not feeling well after riding. Unlike Mission: Space, this ride will not have a less-intense option for Guests.

Disney has explained the video by explaining the play by play of what we have just seen:

Someone shouts, “This is an SOS from Nova Corps … Our outpost on Earth’s EPCOT is in danger!” The Nova Corps is Xandar’s peacekeeping team serving as protectors of their planet and the broader Andromeda Galaxy, which is where Xandar is located. This must be a Nova Corps officer alerting us to an urgent situation.

Clearly the Xandarians have come to EPCOT to oversee the Wonders of Xandar pavilion. I can tell because Spaceship Earth is visible outside the window, gleaming in all its glory. Oh, and because it says “EPCOT – Walt Disney World Resort” right there on the screen (nothing gets by me, I tell ya). But something is amiss because …

Someone who appears to be a Nova Corps soldier shouts out, “Everything is disappearing!” And, yep, we see things – people, clouds, you name it – literally zipping backward out of existence. Rewinding, perhaps? Hmm …

The officer is holding up a viewscreen communicator, and then we flash to the other end of that line … to the familiar confines of an M-Ship cockpit, where Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord, and a few of our other favorite Guardians of the Galaxy are relaxing between missions.

Rocket is absorbed in apparently trying to “fix” Quill’s Awesome Mix tape. Thankfully, Groot is at least paying some passing attention to what’s happening on the screen in front of them and unmutes the volume – just in time to hear a distress call …

“Help the galaxy – before it’s too late!” the officer urges – and then she, too, disappears … along with Spaceship Earth! Now we have Rocket’s attention, too, even if Star-Lord is peacefully snoozing away. (He’s been asleep this whole time? Typical.)

Always considering himself the captain of the ship anyway, Rocket promptly takes the controls and decides to blast off for EPCOT. Because, as he says, “It’s save the galaxy time – again.”

This is where we’ll come in, I think. As Rocket fires up the ship, we see other people zooming around the screen in Starjumpers, a type of Xandarian spacecraft. And just as the clip ends, Rocket takes the M-Ship into a jump point – the technology that allows Xandarians to travel vast distances of space in mere moments. And that’s it!

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), and Dave Bautista (Drax). The popular Marvel Cinematic Universe series has a planned third film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 expected to be released in 2023 and two spinoffs coming to Disney + in 2022 in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and I Am Groot, which is a series based on the beloved character Baby Groot and his origins.

Do you plan on riding Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind?

