Fan Wanted to “Puke” Due to Technical Difficulty on ‘Guardians’ Coaster

Yesterday, select Disney Cast Members were able to experience the upcoming Guardians–themed coaster — Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind as part of the Cast preview event. Overall, it seems as though Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind did not disappoint as many fans took to Twitter to share their honest reviews.

While many got to experience Cosmic Rewind with no issues, some fans were stuck on the ride as it malfunctioned, moving Guests backward and without any music.

For starters, if you are not familiar, the upcoming roller coaster will be family-friendly and will offer exciting thrills with an innovative ride vehicle that offers 360-degree motion for riders. Disney Park Blog described the innovative technology for this new attraction as:

The Omnicoaster is a first- of-its-kind programmable roller coaster ride system, where guests can be rotated along the ride track in any direction while traveling at high speeds. The Omnicoaster name builds upon the tradition of the Omnimover ride system in which Walt Disney Imagineers are able to turn guests in any direction and focus their attention on a specific scene or element.

While many Cast Members were able to ride Cosmic Rewind without any issues, some unfortunately had to deal with technical difficulties.

One fan shared their experience to Twitter, explaining that during the preview day, they were stuck with technical difficulties two out the of the five times they rode. Zoe explained:

idk how often it’s going to happen when cosmic rewind officially opens but I wanna say this bc it’s a possibility, 2 out of the 5 times I rode, the cars got stuck backwards (it rotates backwards for the launch at the very beginning) and they stayed backwards for the entire ride

In a follow up Tweet, Zoe continued:

it made me VERY sick when this happened but we told a leader and they let us skip the line and ride again. it was a bizarre experience for sure

She then explained that because of the technical difficulties, she wanted to “puke” as it made them so sick:

I just rode cosmic rewind stuck backwards the entire time with no music and I wanna puke 😀

Luckily, Zoe was able to ride Cosmic Rewind without any technical difficulties, and it made up for their unfortunate situation as it is clear how much they loved the ride:

IM NOT GONNA SPOIL COSMIC REWIND BUT LONG STORY SHORT ITS LIKE SPACE MOUNTAIN AND ROCK N ROLLER COASTER HAD A BABY BUT THE BABY IS ON CRACK

We cannot wait to experience it for ourselves when it opens to the public on May 27, 2022.

Are you going to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind when it opens? Let us know in the comments below.

