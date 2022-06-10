Disneyland Attraction Will Soon Shut Down For Major Changes

“Punch it, Chewie!”

One of the most popular overlays at Disneyland Resort will soon jump into hyperspace, so Guests better run to experience it before it’s too late.

Hyperspace Mountain opened on April 29 to be a part of the Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events, held at Disneyland Park on May 3 and 4, during May the Fourth celebrations, and on May 27, during this year’s Star Wars Celebration, which took place at the Anaheim Convention Center. At first, it was stated that Guests would be able to experience the attraction “for a limited time,” but no official date had been released.

However, the attraction recently got a possible closing date, traveling to a galaxy far, far away for an indefinite time. The official Disneyland website shows the attraction will no longer be available on July 5, a little over two months after the attraction opened.

While looking for information on Space Mountain, the original theming of this beloved attraction, the official Disneyland website states the attraction “is currently unavailable as it has been transformed into Hyperspace Mountain. Space Mountain is expected to reopen on July 5, 2022.”

With this information, fans of the Star Wars franchise have a little less than a month to join the Rebel Alliance on a dangerous and exciting mission aboard a Rebel X-wing.

More on Hyperspace Mountain

Guests visiting Disneyland can experience Hyperspace Mountain, a Star Wars overlay of the beloved Space Mountain attraction, for a limited time. The official Disneyland website describes the attraction as follows:

Rocket Right onto the Battlefield Fend off crossfire from swarms of Rebel X-wing starfighters and Imperial TIE fighters amidst an intergalactic onslaught! Your mission begins with a briefing from Admiral Ackbar—the Rebel Alliance needs help flying reconnaissance vessels to survey an Imperial Star Destroyer. After being escorted into hyperspace by an elite X-wing squadron, you arrive only to find the Star Destroyer waiting with a swarm of TIE fighters—it’s a trap! As Rebel forces valiantly battle Imperial vessels, you’re caught up in a barrage of blaster fire. Maneuvers become more intense as you join the Rebel squadron for one final, courageous assault on the menacing Star Destroyer. It’s an epic Star Wars combat scene taken straight from the films—but hurry, Hyperspace Mountain is only open for a limited time!

More on Star Wars at Disneyland

At Tomorrowland, fans of the Star Wars franchise can travel across the galaxy aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue and visit The Star Traders after their travels to find Star Wars-themed treasures and Disneyland merchandise. At Disneyland, Guests can also enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk or green milk and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run, as well as interact with some of their favorite characters from the Star Wars universe.

More on Disneyland Park

Disneyland Park is currently making significant improvements to several attractions, with Pirates of the Caribbean closed for refurbishment and Tarzan’s Treehouse waiting for a complete reimagining. Toontown is also gearing up for a massive change that will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. However, there is still so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the Main Street Electrical Parade and other nighttime spectaculars have made their way back into the Parks, Guests have so much more to look forward to on their next visit. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world,” Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic and craving a churro!

