George Lucas Impersonator Tricks Disneyland Guests

May the 4th is a celebration many fans of the Star Wars franchise look forward to each year, even more so now that Disney Parks are open and more events and celebrations are making their way back to the Parks once again.

Guests often take the chance to celebrate Star Wars Day in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at both Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort.

The land — set between Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) — features appearances from sequel trilogy characters like Rey, Kylo Ren, and Chewbacca. Guests can also enjoy the two attractions Galaxy’s Edge offers, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

The 14-acre Disney Parks expansion is also home to Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Savi’s Workshop, and Oga’s Cantina.

Yesterday was a particularly special celebration for Guests at Disneyland Resort, as a fan-favorite event made its triumphant return to the Park.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite is a hard-ticketed after-hours event that offers Guests the chance to meet beloved Star Wars characters, many of which can’t usually be seen at the Park, enjoy unique themed food offerings, shop for exclusive event merchandise, have photos taken on special event-themed backdrops, enjoy a Star Wars Fireworks Spectacular and so much more!

Guests enjoy all of this while wearing their finest Star Wars-inspired costumes and apparel and showing off their lightsabers to enjoy the fantastic world created by George Lucas.

Having this in mind, you can imagine the surprise of many Guests and Cast Members when they saw George Lucas hanging out at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland on May the 4th. Ashleyy (@disneydayydreamer) posted a video on TikTok where “George” can be seen, seemingly mesmerized as he makes his way through the shops of Galaxy’s Edge, leaving the Cast Members and many Guests with a huge smile as he walks by.

You can see the video below:

What better way to celebrate Star Wars day then to hangout with George Lucas In Galaxy’s Edge #maythe4thbewithyou #starwars #georgelucas @disneyparks

This is definitely the best way to spend Star Wars day, although it sounds too good to be true, right? Well, that’s because, sadly, it is. Many viewers quickly commented that the man in the video was not actually George Lucas but that this Guest did a remarkable job making himself look like him.

TheThemeParkDuo (@thethemeparkduo) posted a video response confirming that the man in the video was not the mind behind the Star Wars universe. The impersonator tricked nearly everyone who saw him during yesterday’s happenings:

#stitch with @disneydayydreamer this guy tricked everyone big time! #fyp #fypシ #foryoupage #maythe4th

When Guests visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, they can experience the meticulously crafted storyline of planet Batuu. Guests can interact with Rey, Chewbacca, Vi Moradi, an exclusive character of Galaxy’s Edge, Kylo Ren, and even First Order Stormtroopers. Guests also have the opportunity to take the most amazing photos in the galaxy, as the Millennium Falcon and other ships can be found throughout the land, as well as droids and epic scenery, which all provide incredible photo ops.

