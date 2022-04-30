Disney Attraction Reopens After Shutting Down For Retheme

Disney’s iconic Space Mountain attraction has returned after a brief shutdown with an exciting new theme.

While Disneyland is home to some truly legendary attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world”, few compare to the thrills and chills offered by Space Mountain. As previously reported, Disneyland’s Space Mountain has now become Hyperspace Mountain just in time to celebrate “May the 4th” at the Southern California Resort.

The change to Hyperspace Mountain is directly tied to the beloved Disneyland After Dark: Stars Wars Nite events coming to the Park this month. Taking place on May 3, May 4, and May 27, Star Wars Nite will be the ultimate Star Wars extravaganza, packed with galactic fu, including an amazing pyrotechnical spectacle that will illuminate the skies with a Star Wars-themed fireworks show, March of the First Order, featuring Captain Phasma and her elite unit of Stormtroopers, A Galactic dance party, Sightings of various Star Wars characters throughout the evening, Star Wars-themed attractions, usually with shorter wait times, Star Wars-themed eats and treats, merchandise, photo opportunities, and much more!

While Disney has not announced the length of how long the attraction will remain as its rethemed version, the official Disney calendar shows it remaining available through June 8th. That’s as far as the calendar will go currently.

Disneyland’s Space Mountain isn’t the only version of the attraction receiving some changes as it was just announced that Tokyo Disneyland’s Space Mountain will be completely redesigned and rethemed. Check it out here.

Rocket Right onto the Battlefield

Fend off crossfire from swarms of Rebel X-wing starfighters and Imperial TIE fighters amidst an intergalactic onslaught! Your mission begins with a briefing from Admiral Ackbar—the Rebel Alliance needs help flying reconnaissance vessels to survey an Imperial Star Destroyer. After being escorted into hyperspace by an elite X-wing squadron, you arrive only to find the Star Destroyer waiting with a swarm of TIE fighters—it’s a trap! As Rebel forces valiantly battle Imperial vessels, you’re caught up in a barrage of blaster fire. Maneuvers become more intense as you join the Rebel squadron for one final, courageous assault on the menacing Star Destroyer. It’s an epic Star Warscombat scene taken straight from the films—but hurry, Hyperspace Mountain is only open for a limited time!

Will you be experiencing Hyperspace Mountain?

