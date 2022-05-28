Disneyland Replaces Iconic Ride With Tailgate Game and Stickers

The Happiest Place On Earth has something to amaze the young and young at heart on every visit to Disneyland Park and Disney California adventure. With delicious food and drinks, world-class entertainment, character interactions, iconic classic attractions, and new innovative experiences, all who come to this happy place will have a truly magical experience.

However, Disney magic is sometimes not enough to prevent accidents at the Parks. We recently reported on Radiator Springs Racers shutting down indefinitely due to a possible fire. Guests reported seeing smoke coming from the attraction and hearing fire engines respond to the area. The following morning, the complete area of Cars Land was unavailable according to the official Disneyland app, but Guests commented the remaining two attractions of the land opened later that day.

Radiator Springs Racers is one of the most popular attractions at Disney California Adventure and perhaps in all of Disneyland Resort, often gathering Guests willing to wait well over an hour to experience the attraction. The beloved ride is based on the Cars franchise and is an impressive combination of a dark ride and a mild thrill coaster.

While the ride remains closed, Kel (@themeparkmom) posted a video on her TikTok sharing an update on the situation at Cars Land. In it, she mentions that Cast Members are working hard to make Guests feel better about the fact that the ride is closed at the moment and that they set up a couple of interactive activities, including a game of cornhole, pin trading, and even giving away stickers.

She also mentions that the ride will remain closed until at least Sunday. However, no official word has been released by Disney regarding the incident or the opening date of the attraction.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Radiator Springs is broken but cornhole was fun! #radiatorsprings #disney #disneyrides #distok #disneylandtiktok #disneyadults #disneynews #disneyrides #disneyupdates #disneymom #ridebreakdown #disneyfyp

While these games can’t compete with the experience Radiator Springs Racers provides for Guests, it is heartwarming to see Cast Members being so creative and dedicated to making sure Guests experience a little bit of magic on their visit, even when the ride is unavailable.

More on Disneyland Resort

At Cars Land, Guests can also enjoy delicious food and drink offerings at Flo’s V8 Cafe, Fillmore’s Taste-in, and the Cozy Cone Motel, shop at Sarge’s Surplus Hut and Ramone’s House of Body Art, and meet the residents of Radiator Springs! Apart from Radiator Springs Racers, the land is home to two other attractions, Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree and Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters.

Have you experienced Radiator Springs Racers? What do you think of the attraction? Let us know in the comments below!