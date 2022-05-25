Disney Attraction Closes Indefinitely After Possible Fire

One Disneyland attraction is undergoing some technical difficulties.

At Disneyland, Guests have a wide variety of choices when it comes to rides and attractions. From the classics like Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world” to the jaw-dropping new experiences like Rising of the Resistance and Mellineium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run found at Star Wars: galaxy’s Edge.

One of the most popular Disneyland attractions has to be Radiator Springs Racers. Not only is the ride themed to the Cars franchise, but the entire land is as well, allowing Guests to experience the magic of the film when they visit Cars Land.

Unfortunately, this attraction has seen some technical difficulties today. As you can see on in the screenshot shared by Andrea (@andreajessica) below, the ride is currently closed. Several users online claimed that the ride was shut down due to a possible fire that happened at the attraction. West Coast Tony (@RIP_24_8) said:

I seen somewhere else one of the cars may have caught fire last night and they closed it

I seen somewhere else one of the cars may have caught fire last night and they closed it — West Coast Tony (@RIP_24_8) May 25, 2022

User Nikollette (@nikkinwonderland) also suggested that a fire had taken place:

Fire

Fire — Nikollette 🐱 (@nikkinwonderlnd) May 25, 2022

While Disney has not officially confirmed the allegations, Guests are being notified that Radiator Springs Racers will remain closed for at least the rest of the day. We are unsure when the ride will reopen but rumors of a fire are now spreading quickly.

Disneyland officially describes the attraction as follows:

Cruise Through Radiator Springs Kick the fun into overdrive as you buckle up for a road race featuring familiar car-acters, fantastic scenery and “wheel” thrills. Tour Ornament Valley and arrive in Radiator Springs—the cutest little town in Carburetor County—where the movie Cars springs to life. As you prep for the big race, all the locals show up to help. Mater, Lightning McQueen, Doc Hudson, Sally, Luigi, Guido, Mack and Ramone are all rooting for you! Take a quick spin into either Luigi’s Casa Della Tires or Ramone’s House of Body Art to get a racing makeover—then hit the road. Ready, Get Set, Go! Meet your friendly competition at the starting line and get ready to race for first place! Zip over hills, zoom around high-banked turns and cruise down camelback straightaways past spectacular red-rock formations. Even if your car comes in second, this is one race where everyone’s a winner!

Home on the Cadillac Range The towering Cadillac Range mountains serve as a majestic backdrop for Radiator Springs Racers. Car buffs may notice the 6 mountain peaks look like tail fins of classic Cadillac models from 1957 to 1962. The mountains are inspired by the iconic Cadillac Ranch public art installation along Route 66 near Amarillo, Texas.

At Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic, and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land, and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run. Now, Guests can also enjoy Disneyland Forever and the Main Street Electrical Parade!

Do you enjoy this ride at Disneyland?