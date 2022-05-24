Disney Cast Member Angered By Guest Yelling ‘Justice For Johnny Depp’

There may be nearly nothing more controversial than the current Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial that is unfolding in front of our eyes daily.

Following the bombshells of ex-wife Amber Heard (Aquaman) alleging that Johnny Depp (Sweeney Todd, Edward Scissorhands) physically assaulted the actress numerous times throughout their rocky marriage, Hollwyood blacklisted Depp. The Walt Disney Company reportedly turned its back on their beloved Captain Jack Sparrow before Johnny Depp could publicly defend his name. Heard’s Op-Ed with The Sun also cost Depp his role in The Fantastic Beasts franchise as Gellert Grindelwald to Mads Mikkelsen.

As the ongoing trial has unfolded, many fans have come to the defense of Johnny Depp, sharing their support for the actor, who also starred in several other blockbuster films including Public Enemies (2009), Willy Wonka (2005), Ed Wood (1994), Alice in Wonderland (2010), and many others.

TikTok user @officialsinomen recently shared a video where they claim a Disney Cast Member was angered after Disney Park Guests chanted “justice for Johnny Depp” at Disneyland Park.

Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer officially confirmed last week that a script is being developed with Margot Robbie taking over the lead role. When asked if Captain Jack Sparrow– Johnny Depp’s beloved character– could make a return, he said that there were no plans in the works currently.

