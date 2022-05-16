Johnny Depp’s Replacement Regrets One Major Past Decision

The Walt Disney Company has officially found a replacement for Johnny Depp.

Following the bombshells of ex-wife Amber Heard (Aquaman) alleging that Johnny Depp (Sweeney Todd, Edward Scissorhands) physically assaulted the actress numerous times throughout their rocky marriage, Hollwyood blacklisted Depp.

The Walt Disney Company reportedly turned its back on their beloved Captain Jack Sparrow before Johnny Depp could publicly defend his name. Heard’s Op-Ed with The Sun also cost Depp his role in The Fantastic Beasts franchise as Gellert Grindelwald to Mads Mikkelsen.

As the ongoing trial has unfolded, many fans have come to the defense of Johnny Depp, sharing their support for the actor, who also starred in several other blockbuster films including Public Enemies (2009), Willy Wonka (2005), Ed Wood (1994), Alice in Wonderland (2010), and many others.

Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer officially confirmed this week that a script is being developed with Margot Robbie taking over the lead role. When asked if Captain Jack Sparrow– Johnny Depp’s beloved character– could make a return, he said that there were no plans in the works currently.

Robbie– who is known for her work as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad (2016) and Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (2020) as well as many others including Focus (2015) alongside Will Smith, I, Tonya (2017), Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2017), and many others– recently revealed one of her major past regrets from the movie that served as her breakthrough role.

Robbie revealed that, during filming, she regretted the love scene on piles of money. Why? She said it was like having a million paper cuts.

“You look like you’ve been whipped a million times,” the crew said after seeing her back after the scene with all the cuts.

Alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Robbie played the leading female role of Naomi Lapaglia in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013). The movie, based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, details his rise to a wealthy stockbroker living the high life to his fall involving crime and corruption.

Robbie’s role in the new Pirates of the Caribbean film is unknown at this point, but she is set to play Barbie in the upcoming romantic comedy film alongside Ryan Gosling (Ken), set to be released in 2023.

