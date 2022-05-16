“No Johnny Depp, No Watching,” ‘Pirates’ Fans Furious at Disney for Firing Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp has been officially replaced as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and fans are furious.

Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is undoubtedly one of the most iconic film series of the 21st century and saying that a new actor would helm the series is like saying Harrison Ford isn’t allowed to return as Indiana Jones for a new movie.

Fans’ worst nightmares have come true as Pirates franchise creator Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that they’re actively “developing a script” for Margot Robbie to replace Depp:

Jerry Bruckheimer confirms that they are developing a script for a ‘PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN’ film, starring Margot Robbie.

While speaking with The Sunday Times, Bruckheimer confirmed that they’re actively working on two Pirates 6 scripts; one with Margot Robbie and one without. When asked if Captain Jack Sparrow would return, Bruckheimer responded:

Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.

Pirates franchise creator Jerry Bruckheimer, who’s been with Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack character since the beginning, just confirmed that “they are developing a script” for Margot Robbie (Wolf of Wall Street, Birds of Prey).

Disney is NOT bringing back Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow.

In the wake of the revolutionary defamation hearings between Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard in Fairfax, Virginia, Johnny Depp revealed how deep Disney’s knife cut him concerning Pirates of the Caribbean, publicly stating that he’d never return to the role.

The Mouse House and its subsidiaries have let go of Johnny Depp altogether as the man cleans out skeletons from his closet during a revolutionary defamation court hearing.

Fans, of course, are devastated to hear that Johnny Depp is officially cut from Pirates of the Caribbean altogether:

no johnny depp, no watching.

Without Johnny drop as captain jack sparrow then drop the movie. No one will go see it without him in it! He made the movies great! Disney is making another wrong decision.

Nothing against Margot Robbie I like her as an actress, but Pirates of the Caribbean is NOTHING WITHOUT JOHNNY DEPP. It’s going to flop so bad.

it’s not pirates of the caribbean without johnny… sorry margot i will not be watching



it’s not pirates of the caribbean without johnny… sorry margot i will not be watching



Fantastic Beasts 3 made over 300 million dollars less then the 2nd one without Johnny Depp and Disney thinks POTC will do well without Captain Jack Sparrow?

Listen Disney, you will regret the day you made the decision of making new Pirates of The Caribbean without Johnny Depp the way Warner Bros did and that’s our word because Johnny? Johnny is Pirates of The Caribbean

Johnny Depp also stated during court how Disney continues to sell merchandise with his Jack Sparrow likeness while turning their backs on the actor:

“They didn’t remove my character from the rides. They didn’t stop selling dolls of Captain Jack Sparrow. They didn’t stop selling anything. They just didn’t want there to be something trailing behind me that they’d find.”

While it’s not confirmed how Margot Robbie will reboot the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, it’s clear that she’s the new Jack Sparrow-like figure while not inherently taking over the role entirely.

Or, Disney may even make Jack Sparrow a female in a retcon of the first five films starring Orlando Bloom (William Turner), Keira Knightley (Elizabeth Swan), Geoffrey Rush (Captain Hector Barbosa), Jack Davenport (James Norrington), Kevin McNally (Joshamee Gibbs), Mackenzie Crook (Ragetti), Lee Arenberg (Pintel), and Naomie Harris (Tia Dalma).

Following the bombshells of ex-wife Amber Heard alleging that legendary actor Johnny Depp (Sweeney Todd, Edward Scissorhands) physically assaulted the Aquaman (2018) actress numerous times throughout their rocky marriage, as well as alleging Depp as a “wife-beater,” resulted in Hollywood blacklisting Depp.

Virtually overnight, Johhny Depp became the actual Public Enemies (2009), losing all credibility for his Willy Wonka (2005) and Ed Wood (1994) work. The Walt Disney Company reportedly turned its back on their beloved Captain Jack Sparrow before Johnny Depp could publicly defend his name. Heard’s Op-Ed with The Sun also cost Depp his role in The Fantastic Beasts franchise as Gellert Grindelwald to Mads Mikkelsen.

News and rumors of Margot Robbie taking over the Pirates franchise have been floating around for over two years, but having Jerry Bruckheimer state that Depp is officially out of the picture is the final nail in the coffin for virtually every Disney fan.

How do YOU feel about Johnny Depp being dumped from Jack Sparrow? Comment below!