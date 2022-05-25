Guests Are Horrified by Disney’s Newest Animatronic

The amount of rides and attractions at Walt Disney World, Disneyland as well as the international Parks is overwhelming, to say the least. Within Disneyland alone, there are so many fun, thrilling and enjoyable experiences that Guests can choose from.

One of the most beloved aspects of Disney’s collection of attractions has to be the incredible animatronics that are sprinkled throughout them. Some of the most legendary examples can be found in “it’s a small world” and Matterhorn Bobsleds as well as the newer suite of attractions found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Some more beloved animatronics can be found on Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise, a classic among Park-goers. Here Guests will encounter snakes, elephants, and of course, crocodiles.

According to a post on Reddit, a new animatronic has made its way to a Disneyland attraction. See the post below shared by u/The_starving_artist5:

A new animatronic gator has recently been added to the Disneyland Jungle Cruise ride. It’s in front of the temple with the tiger. It’s mouth opens and closes and I think it makes noise. It’s a small size not very big

As you can see, a small yet terrifying animatronic has been added to Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise attraction. While we know the animatronics are all fake, we can’t help but lean toward the middle of the boat when we see the crocodiles/alligators and snakes during the attraction. This small addition will surely scare Guests who are not expecting it.

Those in the comments found this particular addition quite terrifying, with many discussing how scary the ride already was, “awesome another horror added to the ride, as if it wasnt scary enough.”

We will have to watch our backs the next time we board Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise!

Disneyland officially describes the Jungle Cruise as follows

Head off to Adventure

Highlights of your unforgettable adventure include: Ancient Cambodian Shrine

Come face-to-face with leaping tigers, lethal cobras and snapping crocodiles.

Come face-to-face with leaping tigers, lethal cobras and snapping crocodiles. Jungle Cruise Safari Camp

Cruise past a former camp overrun by explosively curious gorillas.

Cruise past a former camp overrun by explosively curious gorillas. Indian Elephant Bathing Pool

Venture into this sacred pool where you’ll see bathing Indian elephants. Feel free to take pictures—they have their trunks on.

Venture into this sacred pool where you’ll see bathing Indian elephants. Feel free to take pictures—they have their trunks on. The African Veldt

Behold angry hippos and hungry lions guarding a sleeping zebra.

Behold angry hippos and hungry lions guarding a sleeping zebra. Schweitzer Falls

Be awed as you take in a true natural wonder—the back side of water! Board a canopied tramp steamer and leave civilization behind on a tongue-in-cheek journey through the globe’s most “treacherous” rivers—and oldest gags.Highlights of your unforgettable adventure include: Throughout your voyage, you’ll enjoy lively narration from your brave and trusty skipper. It’s a sometimes perilous, always hilarious 10,000-mile journey you won’t soon forget!