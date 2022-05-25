Disney Park Left Abandoned and Overgrown After Closure

As Shanghai Disneyland remains closed due to COVID-19, photos are starting to come out showing the sad state the Park has been left in.

Since 2020, the entirety of the Disney Parks and Resorts have looked and felt incredibly different. Guests have had to adapt and adjust to all of the different protocols, rules, and regulations at the Parks in order to keep not only themselves safe but other Guests and Cast Members as well.

Shanghai Disneyland has unfortunately been closed since March 21. This was due to the COVID-19 lockdown which is currently taking place in Shanghai. Because of this, Shanghai Disneyland has essentially been abandoned. Just days before its indefinite closure, Shanghai Disneyland was practically a ghost town.

Photos have recently come out showing what the Resort looks like, and it’s absolutely chilling. Take a look at the tweets shared by Roller Coaster Dream (@RCDclub) below:

The scenery at Shanghai Disneyland changed a lot. We really hope the park can open soon.

As you can see, the Shanghai Disneyland Resort looks like something straight out of a horror movie. While no word has been given about its official return, we hope it reopens soon!

