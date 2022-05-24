Disney Guests Jump Between Ride Vehicles After Getting Stuck in Water

During a fairly normal Disney World ride malfunction, Guests had to use their parkour skills to make their way off the attraction.

When Guests visit Disney World, typically, they don’t expect to be evacuated from an attraction. Even though it is not the norm, Guests can be evacuated from any Disney attraction at any time! To Disney Park veterans and super-fans, being evacuated off of a Disney attraction is a very special treat, no matter what ride or situation.

When a ride breaks down or undergoes a maintenance issue that Disney cannot fix while Guests are aboard, they must remove all Guests in order to safely and successfully maintain the attraction. Some attractions are easier to evacuate than others, depending on the ride vehicle in question.

Well, whether they liked it or not, some Disney World Guests had to evacuate off of Disney’s incredibly-popular Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in the Magic Kingdom. The video was shared on TikTok by @itsnotwolverine which you can see below:

Over an hour and then had to climb from boat to boat to get out…It was quite the adventure.

As you can see in the video shared above, Guests had to hop from one boat to another in order to make it out of the shut-down attraction. In the comment section, Guests claimed that firefighters, along with other Cast Members assisted them in getting off the attraction.

Typically, when an occurrence such as this happens, Guests are given a FastPass or multiple experience pass so that they can ride another attraction while skipping a majority of the wait since their ride experience was interrupted. This ensures Guests are still able to have a magical experience, even if things do not go as planned!

DIsney World’s official description of Pirates of the Caribbean:

A Pirate’s Life for You

Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, “Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town. Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow, from The Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!

Have you ever had to do something like this at Disney?

