Disney’s Rising Prices Sticks Family With $8,480 Bill, “Can Anyone Afford This?”

In a story from DailyMail UK, the cost of a Disney vacation was too much for one family.

It’s no secret that a Disney World vacation is an incredibly expensive trip that not everyone is able to take. Over the years, this issue has only worsened, leaving many wondering if an average American family can even afford a Disney vacation. While Walt Disney World is “The Most Magical Place on Earth”, there is no doubt that the Resort has had to change and evolve in recent years, largely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as supply chain issues.

As we reported, in February, Disney raised ticket prices with a four-day standard ticket costing a minimum of $447.70, The cheapest four-day ticket used to be $434.83.

Park tickets have all gone up in price. A four-day Park Hopper Ticket now costs a minimum of $540.89, up from its old price of $525.35. A four-day Park Hopper Plus ticket jumped from $546.65 to $559.53. On average, we have reported that the ticket prices are about $20 or 2 to 6 percent higher than they were just the year before. COVID-19 definitely changed certain things and we saw issues come up due to the ongoing pandemic, being a big reason prices have risen in the last two years.

It doesn’t help that Disney has slowly been phasing out its free services and amenities as well. The free bus service from Orlando’s main airport is gone, which adds roughly $30 to $60 per person.

We have also seen portion sizes shrink across the board, with restaurants continuing to get more expensive despite serving less food. While some Guests have been able to ignore certain issues while in the Parks, many are starting to feel frustrated with the Resort in Orlando, Florida, claiming it’s getting too crowded and too expensive. One of the biggest complaints we’ve seen from Guests lately has been caused by the new Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane systems which were introduced in late 2021

The Wall Street Journal reports that by 2010, Disney World started increasing its ticket prices at roughly double the rate of inflation as it tried to compete with Universal Studios. Disney doesn’t necessarily try and hide the fact that Guests are spending more and more each year, revealing that Guest spending is up around 40%.

As a result, middle-class families are feeling “priced out” of the magic, with one family of four from New Jersey telling FOX News Digital that they were shocked by their bill after a Disney World vacation they took recently.

The family claimed that they spent $200 for transportation to the park since the shuttle from the airport is gone. They spent about $2,550 for Park Hopper tickets for five days at the Resort, meaning they could visit Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom.

Staying at the Resort cost them another $3,780, they said, and once inside the park. Disney’s new service, Genie+ cost them around $300. The family also spent $950 on sit-down meals.

Souvenirs cost them $700 and while not a necessary part of a Disney vacation, most Guests will spend at least a little on keepsakes and memorabilia.

The complete trip totaled $8,480, not including airfare. “I feel like Disney is pricing people out,” said one member of the family, “Can the average American family really afford this?” Despite the high price of a Disney vacation, attendance still seems to be booming, with profits up and crowds storming the Parks each day.

