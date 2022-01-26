Guests Notice Supply Chain Issues Affecting Disney

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on not just in America but internationally as well, Disney has had to adapt in order to keep Guests safe. This has meant attraction and show changes as well as entire Parks closing like Disneyland and now Hong Kong.

Mask and vaccination policies are also a big talking point among Disney Guests and fans alike, as they constantly seem to be changing. Guests also are continuing to complain about changes to the reservation systems for both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the form of the controversial Genie+. Many Guests are simply starting to notice issues starting to pile up. A recent post on Reddit highlighted a few Guests’ concerns about the supply chain and shortages that are currently affecting the entire country. See the post from u/AwesomeBlassom below:

User u/BigE8986 said:

Most of not all of their stock is imported from Japan. There’s a worldwide supply chain issue due to COVId. Thus, their supply is low.

User u/Nostradomusknows said:

There is a world wide supply chain issue.

User u/BGinny_2004 commented:

A stocking supply issue. Even my local Asian grocery store goes in waves of having things to empty shelves and freezers.

The store in question here can be found in EPCOT’s World Showcase, an area dedicated to offering authentic cuisine shopping and entertainment experiences to Guests from various countries and cultures. Due to the current supply chain crisis, getting certain merchandise and even food into the Orlando, Flroida Park has proven difficult.

Lots of Guests are also reporting a lesser-quality experience when visiting Walt Disney World. With supposed lackluster food or an overall “bad show” in the Parks, it seems as though Disney may be struggling a little to get back on track after reopening into a pandemic.

