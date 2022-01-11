Guests Claim Major Issues Are Piling Up At Disney Right Now

With so many rides, attractions, and restaurants, Walt Disney World and Disneyland are both the ideal trip destination for many Guests planning on booking a vacation. While Disney claims to be the “Most Magical Place on Earth”, that doesn’t mean they are always perfect, however.

It seems that since the COVID-19 pandemic started in early 2020, everything has seemingly changed. From supply chain issues to Disneyland closing its doors for a year, many things are adapting and will continue to change as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Just recently, Walt Disney and Universal Studios Parks updated their mask policies, making sure Guests remain as safe as possible.

A lot of Guests are wondering if all of these changes are the cause of problems that the Disney Parks are facing, however, with many Guest witnessing codes rides, dirtier buildings, and an overall different atmosphere than what once was. A recent Reddit thread highlighted this issue. See the full thread below:

Parks having major issues. Anyone in the parks noticing real long lines, constant ride break downs, dirty bathrooms, garbage in lots of places? Been here three days and it’s gotten way worse in the last 72 hours in my opinion.

User u/Newbie1224 commented with their reasoning behind all of these issues:

the parks are majorly understaffed right now and it has become really impossible to be able to take care of everything with the low staffing

User u/liluzienthusiast shared a similar statement:

It’s cuz there a MASSIVE amount of CMs that are out rn with covid. Ever to wonder why only CMs at certain rides are wearing goggles and N95s? Speaking as a CM currently stuck in my bed on day 4 of isolating from the rest of my family lol.

User u/blatheringasphalt also talked about COVID-19 in their comment:

COVID positivity rate in SoCal is over 17% right now. Last time I was recently at the park, grounds staff looked exhausted. Bakeries were empty. Highly likely that much of the staff is sick, hence the lack of maintenance throughout.

There is no doubt that the biggest obstacle all of the Disney Parks face right now is COVID-19 with protocols, rules, and regulations seemingly changing every week. Also, many Guests are reporting stores with lower inventory right now most likely due to supply chain shortages.

The cruise industry is also struggling with all four Disney Cruise Line ships undergoing a full CDC investigation recently. The CDC is currently advising Guests to not embark on any cruise ship travels for the time being.

Disney continues to be the only cruise line that uses PCR testing for all Guests on the day of embarkation at the port. As a result of these efforts, Disney has identified a number of positive cases that they have prevented from coming aboard the ship. In addition, all Guests 12 and over must be fully vaccinated to sail and by January 13, this will be expanded to all Guests ages 5 and over.

Disney’s Crew is fully vaccinated, and booster shots are offered to those who are eligible per CDC guidelines. Plus, Disney continues to require masks in all indoor spaces, enforce social distancing and operate with enhanced cleaning, among other protocols and will continue to do so. Disney is also conducting surveillance testing of their Crew Members multiple times a week to enable them to quickly identify and enact the appropriate protocols when a case is identified.

And in Disney fashion, as we have also noted above, they are taking care of their Guests during these unprecedented times! In consideration of their Guests on the Fantasy, Disney is automatically applying a $200 onboard credit per stateroom and will provide a 20% future cruise discount.

Do you agree with the comments made by these Guests? Have you noticed any problems at the Disney Parks recently? Let us know in the comments below!

